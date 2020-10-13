'People at grave sites are emotional,' Malema tells supporters outside court

EFF leader Julius Malema said the cop who accused him and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi of assault should have been guided by the spirit of ubuntu.

Malema and Ndlozi have been accused of pushing the officer at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral.

“Police must be pushed because half the time they enter difficult areas even where people are emotional at times. Some are irrational. They don’t think properly,” Malema said.

He was speaking to his supporters outside the Randburg magistrate’s court where he and Ndlozi each face a charge of common assault.

“When a police officer is pushed in a situation like that they always understand that, as an officer of the law, you will get in difficult situations. You have to be guided by the spirit of ubuntu from time to time and understand that when people are at grave sites they are emotional,” Malema said.