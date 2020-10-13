South Africa

Trial delay in Julius Malema, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi assault case

By TimesLIVE - 13 October 2020 - 12:59
EFF leader Julius Malema at the Randburg magistrate's court .
Image: Antonio Muchave

The case against EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been postponed.

Malema and Ndlozi appeared at the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday, each facing a charge of common assault.

Their case was postponed for trial on October 28 and 29.

Court proceedings were delayed to allow the media to bring an application to allow for live streaming of the proceedings, and to be allowed to take photographs and record the case.

Malema and Ndlozi are accused of assaulting a police officer in 2018 at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Outside the court, hundreds of EFF supporters clad in party regalia were chanting songs, in support of their leaders.

