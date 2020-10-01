'We need the arrest of real senior politicians': Malema on Vincent Smith court appearance

EFF leader Julius Malema has weighed in on former ANC MP Vincent Smith's appearance at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Thursday, calling for the arrest of “real senior politicians” in the Bosasa corruption case.

TimesLIVE reported that Smith was charged with fraud and corruption involving about R800,000.

Smith said he was willing to stand trial and was determined to prove his innocence. He added that he had no desire to evade justice and would not interfere with the case, adding that he was willing to pay bail of R20,000.

He was granted R30,000 bail and ordered to hand over all travel documents, including his passport. The case was postponed to October 14.