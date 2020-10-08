Covid-19 to worsen stillbirth epidemic, while SA's record is poorest of Brics countries

Welcoming a baby into the world should be a time of great joy, but for too many mothers it’s associated with grief as their babies die even before they catch their first breath.

According to a new UN and World Health Organisation report on stillbirths, released on Thursday, nearly 2m babies around the world are stillborn, with 5,400 stillbirths recorded daily. The report, titled A Neglected Tragedy: The Global Burden of Stillbirths, reports that three out of four stillbirths occur in Africa.

But now with many countries health systems under pressure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the report warns that the number of stillbirths could shoot up even more. It has estimated that with a reduction of about 50% in health services as a result of Covid-19, nearly 200,000 additional stillbirths over a 12-month period could be recorded in low and middle income countries.

While SA has fared much better than its African counterparts such as Nigeria, Ethiopia and Somalia, which recorded about 25 stillbirths per 1,000, it is the worst performing country compared to its Brics counterparts.