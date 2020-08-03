South Africa

WHO urges mothers to breastfeed even if infected with Covid-19

By Francesco Guarascio - 03 August 2020 - 16:33
WHO has encouraged mothers infected with Covid-19 to continue breastfeeding.
Image: 123RF/ Feije Riemersma

Mothers should breastfeed their babies even if they have contracted Covid-19, the World Health Organisation's head said on Monday, as the benefits outweigh the risks of infection.

"WHO recommends that mothers with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 should be encouraged the same as all other mothers to initiate or continue breastfeeding," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.

As the world marks breastfeeding awareness week, Tedros said "the many benefits of breastfeeding for newborn babies and children substantially outweigh the potential risks of Covid-19 infections".

Reuters

