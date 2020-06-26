Abandoned babies cry out as an act of despair by the mothers

On a sunny day just before lockdown started, the man working our garden found a zipped, sports bag tucked halfway under the ivy plants on the pavement where he was gathering fallen leaves.

When we unzipped the bag, we found a newborn baby girl wrapped in a bed throw, blanket, and towel. She was breathing, lying on her side with the umbilical cord still attached. We called the police who arrived within minutes.

The policewoman called an ambulance. When the ambulance arrived, they cut the umbilical cord, wrapped her in a small space blanket and rushed off.

The case is real, and unfortunately, not an isolated incident. In SA, an estimated 3,500 babies are abandoned every year. The ages vary from newborn to one year.

Why do mothers abandon their babies? Where are the mothers' families? Where is the biological father?

Unintended pregnancies are not country specific. Research says 38% of pregnancies worldwide are unintended, with an estimated 16-million births occurring in girls younger than 15 years and up to 19 years of age.

Reasons may include insufficient reproductive healthcare, gender-based violence and rape, abuse, unsafe sex practices, sexual exploitation, and poverty. Unfortunately, many of these babies are abandoned.

The Covid-19 pandemic lockdown has led to even more challenges. Media reports mention an increase in abandoned babies and foetuses found in dustbins, dumps, and ditches.

Organisations anticipate an increase in abandoned babies because of uncertainties and added emotional, social, and economic stress. Several NGOs have already received babies. With the lockdown regulations and people forced to live together in small spaces, reports of GBV and rape are increasing. Will the number of unintended pregnancies also rise because of the Covid-19 lockdown?