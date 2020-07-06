Pregnancy during lockdown means terror to young moms

Scared, anxious and disappointed.

This is how pregnant women and new moms are feeling after having to endure Covid-19 protocols that have been put in place in hospitals and healthcare facilities for their own safety.

Itumeleng Kekana, 26, who gave birth alone, said she was turned back from a clinic in Nigel while in labour after she was told a staff member had tested positive for Covid-19.

"I was worried because my labour pains started on the Thursday morning and I went to the clinic where I was directed to give birth, I was told it's closed because one of their staff tested positive. I returned home and the following day I went to hospital and it was the same story. I eventually went to another hospital," she said.

Kekana said the hardest part was feeling isolated because she was not allowed to have any family to support her in hospital.