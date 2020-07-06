How pregnant women are protected from Covid-19

Dr Shastra Bhoora, the head of the Covid-19 team for obstetrics and gynaecology at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, says she came up with a standard living operating procedure for her hospital to protect pregnant women and their newborn babies from the virus.

This procedure has been distributed provincially for other hospitals to adapt for their needs.

"Two weeks before [the pandemic came to SA] I initiated communication to start, preparing for the pandemic," she said.

Bhoora gave Sowetan some insight on what happens when a pregnant woman is admitted to a public hospital or health facility in Gauteng, depending on their resources.

This is what to expect when entering a maternity ward in Gauteng according to Dr Bhoora:

Bhoora said patients must wear a cloth mask upon entry of the hospital.

Patients are approached by healthcare professionals that are wearing PPEs and are screened through a questionnaire.

Patients are either ruled as low risk or high risk (having the virus) and taken to the relevant ward.

Low risk patients will consult with a doctor who will be wearing a surgical face mask, goggles, apron and gloves.

The routine examination will occur as usual. However, if a patient is high risk (suspected to be Covid-19 positive/confirmed), they will be put in what is called 'the red zone' which is demarcated for pregnant Covid-19 patients.

Bhoora said the patient will be provided with a surgical face mask.