Investigation into KwaSizabantu mission kicks off with rape and murder allegation

Compelling evidence from a witness blew the lid open on allegations of rape and murder at KwaSizabantu mission in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

The witness alleged that the church not only covered up her rape and pregnancy, but was also allegedly complicit in keeping mum about the murder of her brother.

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) began its three-day probe into the allegations of sexual and religious abuse at KwaSizabantu in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The inquiry was launched after an explosive report by News24 which detailed victims' stories of abuse as well as allegations of money laundering by the mission which owns aQuelle.

The mission has vehemently denied accusations that it operated as a cult, was guilty of covering up sex crimes and murder or that it was a conduit for money laundering. It claimed the allegations were part of a malicious plot and it is expected to address the commission on Tuesday.