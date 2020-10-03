Charl Kinnear's son pays tribute to 'remarkable' father in funeral address

“First, I would like to thank our heavenly father for blessing us with a wonderful, remarkable man that is my father,” Casleigh told his father's friends, family and colleagues who came to pay their last respects.

He thanked Kinnear's fellow police officers who took turns to protect him and his family when it became evident that his life was in danger.

“As a family, we cannot thank you enough for standing by my dad’s side for all these years,” said Casleigh.

“We know that it wasn’t easy but we as a family humbly appreciate your sacrifice and your service.

“For the nights that you spent outside our house, making sure that my dad is safe and that we are safe — although the media did not put it out there — we as a family will forever remember your sacrifice.”