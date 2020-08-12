Experts warn of post-Covid 'cult groups' targeting the desperate

“Cult groups” are likely to emerge once the coronavirus pandemic heads out of SA, as people become “desperate for solutions to their problems”.

This is the warning from psychologists on Wednesday, speaking at a virtual seminar hosted by the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission).

“The pandemic has disrupted people’s lives,” said psychologist Dr Saths Cooper. “In the next three to five months we will see a proliferation of cult groups. We must think post the pandemic era.”

Cooper said those who had lost their jobs in the wake of the pandemic would, when it was over, look for quick-fire solutions to their problems — and cult-like churches would provide this hope. Describing the targets of such “churches”, Cooper said they were normally young adults aged between 15 and 24.

“These groups of adults are vulnerable. The space they occupy makes them vulnerable, and they can be easily persuaded,” Cooper said.

The vulnerable group, he said, was internet and social media savvy, and was targeted through social media platforms.

FH Havinga, a psychologist and theologian, said when a person joined a cult they were “programmed” into believing in certain ways of doing things.

“They [occultists] will tell you there are certain things you need to change. They give you a new identity. You now have to think in a certain way. The end goal will be using reprogramming, with a purpose of making you a slave or bringing you into bondage,” Havinga said.

Occultists, he said, controlled their followers’ finances.

“People have to give certain percentages of their salaries to the group. They control thoughts. There are no open channels. You listen, you obey or you get punished. They control the person’s emotions,” he said.

Jay Israel, a controversial pastor and former occultist, said he had travelled the world to look for spiritual freedom.

“Every cult uses the Bible. There is praise and a worship team,” he said.