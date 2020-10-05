State capture: Zuma wanted Eskom inquiry, but Myeni did the dirty work

The state capture commission of inquiry on Monday heard how former president Jacob Zuma wanted an inquiry into the affairs at Eskom in 2015, leading to the suspension — without charge — of four executives.

But it was the SAA chairperson at the time, Dudu Myeni, who organised the approach to the inquiry.

This is according to consultant Nick Linnell, who Myeni roped in to “co-ordinate” the Eskom inquiry. Testifying at the commission via video link, Linnell — who has been branded Myeni’s “fixer” — laid bare the events that led to the controversial establishment of the inquiry.

According to him, he was called by Myeni on March 6 2015, and summoned to Mahlamba Ndlopfu, the presidential residence in Pretoria, for a meeting with Zuma.

He complied and flew to Gauteng on the same day. He said Myeni welcomed him upon his arrival in the capital.