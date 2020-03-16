Have smaller weddings, funerals and gatherings, urges CRL commission
The Commission for Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic (CRL) Rights on Monday called on South Africans to heed the call to have smaller gatherings in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
In a statement, commission chairperson Prof David Mosoma appealed to communities to keep their funerals, weddings, unveilings, baptismal services and stokvels to limited numbers.
He extended the same plea to churches, synagogues, mosques and those hosting celebrations for traditional purposes, saying the number of those attending should be kept below 100.
"In an effort to ensure the protection and promotion of human life, the commission appeals to all its communities to use all the prescribed precautions outlined by the president in his address to the nation, as well as the guidelines provided by the various ministers, especially [health minister] Zweli Mkhize," he said.
In taking precautions, the commission announced a suspension of its scheduled plenary meeting and its outreach programmes across the country.
"It is important to note that it is through our joint and collective efforts as citizens of this country that we can contain and even stop the spread of this virus and in that way save many lives," said Mosoma.
"For that reason, all of us should play our roles to protect our lives and those of others, whether at home, at work or any other public places."