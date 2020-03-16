Have smaller weddings, funerals and gatherings, urges CRL commission

"In an effort to ensure the protection and promotion of human life, the commission appeals to all its communities to use all the prescribed precautions outlined by the president in his address to the nation, as well as the guidelines provided by the various ministers, especially [health minister] Zweli Mkhize," he said.

In taking precautions, the commission announced a suspension of its scheduled plenary meeting and its outreach programmes across the country.

"It is important to note that it is through our joint and collective efforts as citizens of this country that we can contain and even stop the spread of this virus and in that way save many lives," said Mosoma.

"For that reason, all of us should play our roles to protect our lives and those of others, whether at home, at work or any other public places."