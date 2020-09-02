South Africa

Three Mpumalanga teachers arrested for allegedly assaulting pupils

By Naledi Shange - 02 September 2020 - 10:10
Three teachers from Breyton have been arrested after allegedly assaulting and injuring four high school pupils.
Three teachers from Breyton have been arrested after allegedly assaulting and injuring four high school pupils.
Image: Supplied

Three high school teachers are due to appear in the Ermelo magistrate’s court on Wednesday after being arrested for allegedly assaulting four pupils at their school in Breyton, said Mpumalanga police.

The trio was arrested on Tuesday after the alleged assaults on Monday.

“According to information, the teachers instituted corporal punishment on the pupils, who sustained injuries. One of the pupils reported the matter to her parents who then alerted police,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

“A case was registered and three other pupils came forward with further allegations of assault against the three teachers. Police conducted an investigation and discovered that among those implicated is the principal of the school and a head of department.”

The pupils are aged between 17 and 21. 

The teachers face charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily and an additional charge of common assault.

TimesLIVE

Teacher's help leads to father being jailed for raping two daughters, mom gets prison time too

A 44-year-old man from Carolina is now serving a double life sentence for raping his two daughters - and their mother has been jailed for five years ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cops accused of killing Nathaniël Julies to remain in custody pending legal ...
No bail for pregnant woman accused of killing boyfriend with acid
X