More than half of Mpumalanga's grade R pupils back in class: department

More than half of all grade R pupils registered in Mpumalanga's government schools reported back for class on Monday, the provincial education department said.

Spokesperson Jasper Zwane said: “Overall, grade R attendance was above 50%. We are still monitoring and hopeful that everyone will be safe in our schools.”

Grade R, 6 and 11 pupils were expected to head back to school after a three-month lockdown period due to the coronavirus.

“Overall the department is satisfied with how the phasing in of grade 6 and 11 learners in almost all the schools in the province ... We thank parents for entrusting their children to the department to learn,” said Zwane.

While Zwane did not immediately provide figures, he said many of the schools that did not open had challenges with water and sanitation infrastructure. These were being attended to, he said.