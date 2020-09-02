Khune set to return as Chiefs face tricky Chippa

Fan-favourite Itumeleng Khune could make the match-day squad when Kaizer Chiefs host Chippa United in their second-to-last league fixture at Orlando Stadium tonight (6pm).

This was hinted by Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa yesterday. “All our three keepers [Khune, Bruce Bvuma and Brylon Petersen] are available and the fourth one [Daniel Akpeyi] is injured,’’ Maphosa told Sowetan.

“I can’t answer about one player, but all the players who are in camp are in contention to play. I talk about the three goalkeepers in camp, I can’t talk about individuals. It’s up to the coach to decide who plays.’’

Khune has come into the picture following Akpeyi’s concussion in Amakhosi’s last match, a 1-0 defeat to Bidvest Wits last Sunday. Akpeyi was subbed at half-time after colliding with Mxolisi Macuphu, with Bvuma replacing him. Bvuma conceded in the stoppage time, beaten by Bienvenu Eva Nga.

On Monday Chiefs confirmed Akpeyi had been ruled out for the last two games against Chippa and Baroka on Saturday. The Nigerian international had been instrumental for the Soweto giants this season, starting 24 of the team's 28 league games, with 10 clean sheets and conceded 10.