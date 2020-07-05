Mpumalanga teacher suspended for 'appalling assault' of women

A secondary schoolteacher who was caught on video allegedly assaulting two women has been suspended for his “appalling behaviour” by the department of education in Mpumalanga.

“The department is of the view that a person who displays such bad conduct is not fit to stand in front of children to teach hence the instruction to suspend him while awaiting the SA Police Service to investigate his case,” the department said in a statement.

The department said it would write to the SA Council for Educators to request an investigation into the conduct of the teacher and advise what action would be taken.

Education MEC Bonakele Majuba condemned the teacher’s alleged behaviour.