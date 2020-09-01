Nearly 35,000 kids exempted from school over Covid-19 fears

A total of 34,565 pupils in seven provinces have been exempted from attending school because of the fear of contracting Covid-19 - including a whopping 28,861 from the Western Cape.

A further 10,903 pupils had declared comorbidities.

Director-general of basic education Mathanzima Mweli released the figures to parliament on Tuesday.

According to figures supplied by seven of the nine provinces, 52,130 pupils in grade 7 and 23,364 in matric were projected to drop out of school this year following the disruption to schooling because of the lockdown.

Alarmingly, these projections include 38,541 grade 7 pupils and 18,708 matric pupils from KwaZulu-Natal.

The Eastern Cape and Northern Cape did not provide figures.