Fear as more pupils head back to school

An official at Kamila Jubilee Secondary School said things were difficult for them.

"We don't have enough teachers because of comorbidities. I am expecting for 268 Grade 11 and more than 300 Grade 10 pupils to come to school next week," he said.

Another official from Tsumbedzo Primary School said there were 300 pupils coming back next week.

"We only have seven classes and they are not enough for this number. We have decided that our grades will alternate days and on the days when they are home, teachers will record their lessons and send to their parents," he said.

It was the same at Thaba-Jabula Senior Secondary School where a number of principals met to discuss PPE, among other things.

An official at the school said there were 750 pupils who were coming back next week.

"We don't have a problem with the space but our main issue is the shortage of teachers. It's a very stressing situation," he said.

Dunbar Primary School in KwaGuqa, Emalahleni, said toilets were being built after the old ones were demolished before the lockdown came into effect in March.

The official said there was a shortage of classrooms but the school was going to divide pupils into two groups - with one coming in the morning and the other in the afternoon.