Cosas to shut down all schools in Mpumalanga from Thursday

The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) in Mpumalanga province on Wednesday announced that it would embark on a shutdown of all schools in the province as from Thursday.

The militant student body has also called for pupils from grades 7 to 12 to be sent to educational “camp sites” while classes for the rest of the other grades should be cancelled for the remainder of this current school calendar year.

The announcement comes hard on the heels of calls by teachers’ unions for the suspension of classes.