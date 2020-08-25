Ramaphosa shelves Q&A with editors to attend coronavirus council meeting

“The presidency has requested the postponement to allow the president to attend to engagements that include today’s meeting of the NCCC,” said Ramaphosa's spokesperson Tyrone Seale.

“President Ramaphosa has directed minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu to work with Sanef to schedule a new date for this engagement, with an expectation that the engagement will take place early in the new week.

“The question and answer session will be a fulfilment of a commitment the president made publicly in an engagement with Sanef at the end of May 2020, that he will interact with Sanef and other media institutions as part of maintaining transparency and dialogue with various stakeholders in society.”

TimesLIVE