Ramaphosa calls for a post-pandemic economy resilient to climate change

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for a new climate-resilient economy as the country rebuilds after the coronavirus pandemic.

In his weekly newsletter on Monday, Ramaphosa said an important aspect of the economy after Covid-19 should be its ability to withstand climate change.

“As we work with our social partners to develop an urgent economic recovery programme, we are determined that we should not merely return to where we were before the pandemic struck. We are instead looking at actions that will build a new, inclusive economy that creates employment and fosters sustainable growth.

“An important aspect of this new economy is that it must be able to withstand the effects of climate change. A climate-resilient economy is necessary to protect jobs, ensure the sustainability of our industries, preserve our natural resources and ensure food security,” he wrote.

He said the dramatic scaling down of human and industrial activity during the Covid-19 lockdown had been good for the environment and natural ecosystems.

“The coronavirus pandemic is devastating, but unless we act now, the affect of climate change on humanity will be catastrophic. Unless we act swiftly to significantly reduce carbon emissions and adapt to the effects of climate change, we will be facing one state of disaster after another for many years to come.”