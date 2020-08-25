Words not enough to fight graft
When campaigning to lead the ANC and subsequently SA, Cyril Ramaphosa promised one main thing: a government committed to fighting corruption.
His message resonated with most South Africans, including those who were not part of the ANC but had been deeply aggrieved by the scandalous decade of Jacob Zuma’s rule...
