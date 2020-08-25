Ramaphosa losing fight for soul of the ANC

Jacob Zuma used to be referred to as a gift that kept on giving to parliamentary opposition parties during his error as president of the Republic of South Africa.



This was due to the fact that his frequent scandals made it easy for opposition parties to lampoon him and lay the blame squarely at the door of the ANC for the disaster that he was. For its part, the ANC closed ranks in defence of its cadre even going to the extent of defending the indefensible...