ANC keeps on shooting itself in the foot

Jacob Zuma used to be referred to as a gift that kept on giving to parliamentary opposition parties during his reign as president of the Republic of South Africa.

This was due to the fact that his frequent scandals made it easy for opposition parties to lampoon him and lay the blame squarely at the door of the ANC for the disaster that he was. For its part, the ANC closed ranks in defence of its cadre, even going to the extent of defending the indefensible.

Zuma’s tenure as president coincided with the institutionalisation of corruption in the ANC. When he was finally shown the door through a recall by his party several months before the end of his two-term presidency, the damage had been done.

For South Africans to have expected a change in political fortunes with the ANC still in power was the height of folly. The“New Dawn”promised by Cyril Ramaphosa after his ascendance to the highest office in the land was a mirage. To have expected him to marshal a fractured ANC to renewal was expecting too much as the Zuma error had ensured the hollowing out of state institutions necessary in the fight against malfeasance.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) charged with the responsibility of prosecuting perpetrators of crime without fear, favour or prejudice, has not moved an inch in the face of revelations of criminal activity coming out of the Zondo commission. It is tempting to regard the NPA as having been emasculated. With Zuma out of the picture as a gift for the opposition, the ANC has assumed that mantle with alacrity.