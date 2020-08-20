The corruption-accused former eThekwini mayor was sworn in as an MPL on Wednesday in Pietermaritzburg.

She is taking over from Ricardo Mthembu‚ who died of Covid-19 complications in July.

Gumede's redeployment comes despite the fraud and corruption case against her and her co-accused still being before court.

The former mayor was removed by the ANC KZN from the mayoral seat after a R430m corruption case against her and her 17 co-accused surfaced.

Gumede appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court in July on charges linked to the tender fraud case dating back to 2016. The case against her and several co-accused was again postponed to September.

In a statement‚ the ANC KZN said Gumede was “innocent until proven guilty”.

“The ANC KZN is fully aware of detractors who will seek to use Gumede's ongoing court case to criticise the appointment. However‚ we subscribe to the notion of innocent until proven guilty‚ as enshrined in our justice system‚” said the party.