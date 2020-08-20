Bloemfontein Celtic put brakes to Chiefs' title charge

Well-structured formation characterised by tight-man marking and fluidity in the midfield saw Bloemfontein Celtic snatch a 3-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs at Tuks Stadium last night.



Two goals from Sera Motebang in both halves and one by Victor Letsoalo midway through the second half sealed the deal for Celtic, derailing Chiefs’ title charge. Amakhosi had scored via a towering Eric Mathoho’s header in the 35th minute. Chiefs remain top of the log on 52 points from 25 games, while Celtic are 10th, 20 points adrift...