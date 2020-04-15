Zandile Gumede's R430m tender case adjourned due to lockdown

The high-profile R430m corruption case against former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her 17 co-accused has been adjourned due to the national Covid-19 lockdown.

Advocate Jay Naidoo, representing Gumede in the matter, confirmed with TimesLIVE on Wednesday that an arrangement had been made with the state to adjourn the matter to May 7.

Last month eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza became the latest accused in the matter implicated alongside Gumede and others regarding a Durban Solid Waste tender, which is alleged to have been irregularly awarded to four companies in 2016, shortly after Gumede took office.