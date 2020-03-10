South Africa

Hawks nab another senior eThekwini official in R389m tender probe

By ORRIN SINGH - 10 March 2020 - 09:36
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was arrested earlier in connection with the tender investigation.
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was arrested earlier in connection with the tender investigation.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

A senior eThekwini official has been arrested by the Hawks and will appear in the Durban specialised commercial crime court on Tuesday in connection with the ongoing R389m Durban Solid Waste tender (DSW) scandal.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed the arrest.

“The name of the official and his position will only be divulged following his court appearance,” he said.

The official will join 16 others, including former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, who face charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and being in contravention of the Municipal Finances Management Act (MFMA).

The issue dates back to a 2016 tender, awarded soon after Gumede took office.

Accused former mayor Zandile Gumede attacks Hawks in Twitter post

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has come out guns blazing, slamming the Hawks, saying they arrested her without having done the proper ...
News
1 month ago

'Missing link' ups the ante in Zandile Gumede's corruption trial by R181m

The new year has brought further woes for former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede. The cost associated with the corruption scandal in which she has ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
X