Hawks nab another senior eThekwini official in R389m tender probe

A senior eThekwini official has been arrested by the Hawks and will appear in the Durban specialised commercial crime court on Tuesday in connection with the ongoing R389m Durban Solid Waste tender (DSW) scandal.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed the arrest.

“The name of the official and his position will only be divulged following his court appearance,” he said.

The official will join 16 others, including former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, who face charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and being in contravention of the Municipal Finances Management Act (MFMA).

The issue dates back to a 2016 tender, awarded soon after Gumede took office.