'We came to Wits to be doctors': murdered student was determined to succeed

Her friendly voice and infectious, bubbly personality are no more.

The devastated roommate of murdered Wits University student Asithandile “Kwasa” Lugalo told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Wednesday that she would miss her “funny, crazy, adorable” friend.

“I am going to miss her every day. She was so kind,” said Yonela Zatshikila.

Lugalo’s dream of becoming a medical doctor was cut short when she was stabbed to death in the Eastern Cape on Monday. A suspect has been arrested. He has been admitted to Butterworth Hospital after he allegedly overdosed on tablets.

The 20-year-old woman was a first-year student in biological sciences.

“Hi, I'm Kwasa Lona Asemahle Asithandile Zozo,” was the warm welcome Zatshikila received when she first walked into the room she would share with Lugalo at the University of the Witwatersrand.

They were both first-year students.

Zatshikila, who remembers the moment as if it were yesterday, said she asked Lugalo why she had so many names.