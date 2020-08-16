Police hunt for mob that torched suspected murderer in GaMatlala

Limpopo police were on Sunday trying to round up community members who burnt to death an 18-year-old man who they accused of murder in GaMatlala outside Polokwane.

The incident happened in the village of GaLepadima, 62km northwest of Pololwane.

“The deceased was accused by the residents of being responsible for the murder of a 67-year-old woman, Phuti Linda Segodi, whose body was found in her house on Wednesday, August 12, at about 8am in the same village,” said Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

“The police initially opened an inquest docket after the discovery of the body but this was changed to murder soon after further investigations revealed that the old woman might have been strangled,” Mojapelo added.

On learning of the police’s suspicions, community members allegedly went on the rampage, searching for the person they believed to be behind the murder.

“They then found the victim at about 2.30pm and burnt him beyond recognition,” said Mojapelo.