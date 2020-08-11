Family of murdered ANC ex-branch leader sues party for 'negligence'

A family in Mpumalanga is suing the ANC for R10m over the death of their husband and father at a party branch meeting earlier this year.

Prince Manzini, 45, was allegedly beaten to death by six men on March 15 at Ward 32 in Gutshwa during an ANC branch general meeting held to nominate candidates for the regional and provincial elective conference.

His family accused the party of negligence, saying it failed to provide security at the branch meeting though it was “reasonably foreseeable” it could become violent.

Mabuza Attorneys, acting on behalf of the family, wrote to the ANC on Friday demanding the party pay R10.1m for the loss suffered by the family, including loss of support, emotional shock, grief and constitutional damages.