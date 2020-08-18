South Africa

Ex-lover stabs student to death

18 August 2020 - 13:12

A 19-year-old Wits University student was stabbed to death on Monday afternoon, allegedly by her former lover.

According to Eastern Cape police, the ex-boyfriend (19) also tried to take his own life  by overdosing on pills...

