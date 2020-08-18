How Covid-19 funeral rules caused disruption, anxiety in Eastern Cape

Lockdown restrictions and regulations on how funerals must be conducted have caused considerable disruption, anxiety and misunderstandings around funeral practices in parts of the Eastern Cape.

That's according to research by Walter Sisulu University and the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC).

The research was commissioned by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane through the Eastern Cape Socio-Economic Consultative Council after an increase in Covid-19 infections during funerals.

Funeral case studies documented in July revealed that restricted access to viewing and interaction with the corpse was a major source of anxiety.

According to the research, in some cases authorities attempted to shorten funerals to prevent people lingering.