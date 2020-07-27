Lack of oxygen 'critical situation' for fight against Covid-19 in Eastern Cape

If the Eastern Cape is to weather the coronavirus storm and save as many lives as possible while the province battles the peak of the pandemic, ambulances will play an even more crucial role and will have to be amply supplied with oxygen to treat and transport patients, especially in rural areas.

That is the proposal by former health MEC Dr Bevan Goqwana, who is acting as a consultant to the provincial health department in its fight against Covid-19.

“The lack of oxygen in the province is a critical situation,” he said.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane last week described the fact that the province’s oxygen was stored in Nelson Mandela Bay as “untenable”, and said there were plans to establish bulk oxygen banks in all 19 district hospitals.

One of Goqwana’s major concerns about the provision of oxygen is that it needs to reach rural areas, where some people are still not adhering to lockdown regulations despite the increasing Covid-19 numbers.

“Unfortunately funerals in these areas are usually still not held according to regulations. People either don’t know or they don’t care. They have continued with their culture's way of doing things,” he said.