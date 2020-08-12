‘I hope in heaven you are still a trailblazer’: Lungile Pepeta laid to rest

The life of Port Elizabeth paediatric cardiologist Prof Lungile Pepeta was characterised by a passion for the public health sector and a love for his family, speakers at his funeral in Bizana said on Wednesday morning.

The Nelson Mandela University (NMU) dean of health sciences’ death has been described as a loss not only for the institution but for the health fraternity at large.

His family has lost a father and best friend, said Pepeta’s daughter Kungawo.

“I lost my best friend and the best father in the world. I don’t know how the world will be without you here, but what I know is that we are going to be OK,” she said. “I hope in heaven you are still a trailblazer as you were on this earth. I’m happy because now you are our guardian angel and forever will be until we meet again.”

Pepeta’s colleagues, friends and family said he had prioritised the progress of the Eastern Cape health sector, even while ill in hospital.

NMU vice-chancellor Prof Sibongile Muthwa said it was sad that Pepeta died before the opening of the university’s medical school next year. This is after Pepeta received a letter from the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) approving the operation of the medical school — on his birthday last month.