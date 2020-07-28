Lost or mixed up corpses double the trauma for grieving East London families

Double the trauma and tragedy. That is how families describe the horrors of mixed up or lost corpses.

The trend of undertakers mixing up dead bodies is on the uptick as strain on the sector increases with the steep rise in Covid-19 deaths.

In the past two weeks, at least three families in the Buffalo City metro in the Eastern Cape have suffered a parlour or mortuary losing their loved one’s corpse or found themselves burying the wrong body.

This means at least six bodies have been buried by the wrong family in a fortnight.

And there is no recourse, according to Funeral Industry Regulatory Authority chair Johan Rosseau, who said the organisation had dealt with five missing corpses in three weeks in the metro.

Rousseau said: “The unfortunate thing is that families have no recourse because there is no ombudsman, as proposed by ourselves.”