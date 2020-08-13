Body bags in high demand as SA's Covid death toll mounts

As SA continues counting its dead as Covid-19 spreads through the country, body bags are fast becoming a crucial part in the fight against the coronavirus.

It is essential, the health department told TimesLIVE, that bodies are buried inside a body bag — even if the mortal remains are in a coffin. And this has been a boon for companies who make the macabre products.

Officially, by Wednesday night, there had been 11,010 Covid-19 related deaths. But the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) said in a report on Wednesday that there had been 33,478 “excess deaths” between May 6 and August 4 compared to figures from a year ago.

Dr Lawrence Konyana from the National Funeral Directors Association said initial lockdown regulations required three body bags for one body. This number was then reduced to two bags, and then to one.

“But most of us are still using two, the top one being clear so that the family can view the body,” he said.