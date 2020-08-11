South Africa

Man arrested for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl in Eastern Cape

By Iavan Pijoos - 11 August 2020 - 10:09
Police said the girl was on her way home at about 9.30pm when the man allegedly forced her into a house and raped her.
Police said the girl was on her way home at about 9.30pm when the man allegedly forced her into a house and raped her.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A man was arrested after he allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in Cookhouse in the Eastern Cape on Sunday, police said.

Police spokesperson Capt Bradley Rawlinson said the girl was on her way home at about 9.30pm when the man allegedly forced her into a house and raped her.

Rawlinson said the 28-year-old man was traced and arrested on Monday.

He is expected to appear in the Somerset East regional court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

Two arrested after robbery turned into rape ordeal for women in Graaff-Reinet

Two men were arrested for allegedly raping three women after robbing them at Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape
News
23 hours ago

Manhunt for suspect after two three-year-olds allegedly raped in Limpopo

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly raped two three-year-old children at Topanama village on Thursday afternoon.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
X