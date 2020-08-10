South Africa

Two arrested after robbery turned into rape ordeal for women in Graaff-Reinet

By Iavan Pijoos - 10 August 2020 - 14:37
Police said three of the women were allegedly raped at knife-point during the robbery.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

Two men were arrested for allegedly raping three women after robbing them at Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Capt Bradley Rawlinson said six women were on their way home from work in Wolwas on Friday evening when they were attacked by two men brandishing knives. They were robbed of their belongings.

Rawlinson said three of the women, aged 25, 30 and 31, were then allegedly raped.

Police arrested two suspects in Asherville and Kroonvale on Saturday.

The suspects, aged 24 and 19, will appear in the Graaff-Reinet magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

