Lerato Moloi opens rape case against comic

06 August 2020 - 07:09

Model and actor Lerato Moloi has opened a rape case against a well-known comedian and TV personality.

According to Moloi in a lengthy statement issued to Sowetan, the alleged sexual assault happened in 2014 while she was working on a television production in Paarl, Western Cape...

