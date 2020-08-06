Lerato Moloi opens rape case against comic
Model and actor Lerato Moloi has opened a rape case against a well-known comedian and TV personality.
According to Moloi in a lengthy statement issued to Sowetan, the alleged sexual assault happened in 2014 while she was working on a television production in Paarl, Western Cape...
