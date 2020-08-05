Man tied up and beaten, wife and daughters raped in house robbery

A man was tied up and beaten, and his wife and two daughters raped, during a robbery at their home in Muldersdrift, north of Johannesburg.

“Three suspects, two armed with handguns, forced entry into the house and ordered a 73-year-old male to lie down and they tied his hands and legs,” said police spokesperson Const Boitumelo Sehloho.

She said the men demanded money. When they could not find any, they beat the man up, searched him and took his cellphone.

“The suspects took the victim’s 46-year-old wife and his two daughters, aged 15 and 11, to another room and raped them.”

The suspects are aged between 21 and 35. They are still at large.