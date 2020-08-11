'Every cent' of R1.19bn spent in Eastern Cape's Covid-19 fight to be accounted for

Every single cent of the R1.19bn spent on buying personal protective equipment and hospital beds in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape will be accounted for.

This was the promise from finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko on Monday. He also vowed that where required legal prescripts were not followed, action would be taken.

Through the provincial treasury, the province is investigating a number of complaints relating to the use of taxpayers’ money in the fight against Covid-19.

These include the leasing of a lodge belonging to transport, safety and liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe’s daughter in Cala as a quarantine site, allegedly without processes being followed.