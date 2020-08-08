South Africa

Manhunt for suspect after two three-year-olds allegedly raped in Limpopo

By TimesLIVE - 08 August 2020 - 10:21
Limpopo police are searching for a man who allegedly raped two three-year-old children.
Limpopo police are searching for a man who allegedly raped two three-year-old children.
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly raped two three-year-old children at Topanama village on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the two children were allegedly confronted by a man wearing blue work clothes when they went to fetch water from a stream not far from their home.

“The man allegedly threatened them with a sharp object and raped them.”

Police requested anyone with information that could assist in the arrest of the suspect to contact Col Cecil Machimani on 082 461 7181 or the nearest police station.

TimesLIVE

Lerato Moloi opens rape case against comic

Model and actor Lerato Moloi has opened a rape case against a well-known comedian and TV personality.
Entertainment
2 days ago

Rape victims 'denied justice' in Ghana by costly medical fees

Reporting rape is traumatic for anyone, but having to pay two months' wages to complete the medical form prevents many in Ghana from seeking justice, ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
X