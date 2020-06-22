Buyelekhaya returns to the throne, prince loses cushy state benefits
Convicted criminal King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has officially resumed his duties as the leader of the AbaThembu nation.
This was confirmed by a media statement from Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane's office on Monday.
The statement said the services of Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo, who acted as king when Dalindyebo was incarcerated five years ago, were terminated.
"Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has sent a letter to the former acting AbaThembu King, Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo informing him of his decision to terminate his acting responsibility over the AbaThembu Kingdom," read the media statement.
"This communication means AbaThembu King, His Majesty, Ah! Zwelibanzi Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo returns to his throne.
Azenathi became acting king when Dalindyebo was in 2015 convicted of arson, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.
Dalindyebo is now out on parole after his release from prison in December.
"This is done in line with relevant and applicable legislations regulating such processes and decisions.
"Government wants to complete this process soon. Government has engaged AbaThembu King, his Majesty Ah! Zwelibanzi, PrinceAzenathi and members of the Royal family on the matter.
"A letter signed by premier Mabuyane on a letterhead of another department and not on the premier’s letterhead was sent to prince Azenathi through Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department. We are in the process of submitting this correspondence to Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo on a letter with the premier’s seal," read the statement.
Mabuyane in the correspondence dated June 19, with the letterhead from the Eastern Cape cooperative governance and traditional affairs department, informed Azenathi that he would be losing all his benefits from government.
"Kindly be informed that the office of the premier is hereby formally terminating your services as acting King of AbaThembu due (to) the fact that your acting period has expired on 8th February 2020.
"You're hereby informed that your services have been terminated with immediate effect and your last date of salary was the 18th of June 2020.
"You're hereby requested to vacate the office and palace of Dalindyebo Kingship with immediate effect on receipt of this correspondence.
"All government support resources, namely motor vehicle, fueld cars and cellphones to be collected from the acting king Azenathi by CoGTA officials," said Mabuyane.
