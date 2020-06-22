Buyelekhaya returns to the throne, prince loses cushy state benefits

Convicted criminal King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has officially resumed his duties as the leader of the AbaThembu nation.

This was confirmed by a media statement from Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane's office on Monday.

The statement said the services of Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo, who acted as king when Dalindyebo was incarcerated five years ago, were terminated.

"Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has sent a letter to the former acting AbaThembu King, Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo informing him of his decision to terminate his acting responsibility over the AbaThembu Kingdom," read the media statement.

"This communication means AbaThembu King, His Majesty, Ah! Zwelibanzi Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo returns to his throne.

Azenathi became acting king when Dalindyebo was in 2015 convicted of arson, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.

Dalindyebo is now out on parole after his release from prison in December.