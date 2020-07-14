'You gave me hope in difficult times': King Dalindyebo pays tribute to Zindzi Mandela

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has described the late Zindziswa “Zindzi” Mandela as a pillar of strength who gave him hope during "difficult" times.

“The sad news has once again landed in our kingdom. Death keeps on attacking my pillars of strength. Dadobawo [aunt] Zindzi, you were such a blessing to me. You gave me hope under difficult times of my life,” Dalindyebo said in a tribute to Zindzi, who died on Monday.

“Your smile used to brighten the dark corners in our kingdom and expose the enemy's conspiracy plan from its initial stages.”

He said Zindzi would be sorely missed for her ability to speak the truth to highly placed individuals.

“I am still processing the sad news, asking myself so many questions of how could death snatch my beautiful big sister in this ruthless way,” he said. “I was still hoping that we would meet soon, to console each other over the great loss of your mother, the late uMakhulu [grandmother] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

“Without finding answers to my questions directed to God, I console myself by saying God could not take someone so valuable to one’s life without an equal replacement.