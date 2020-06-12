Royal family imbizo resolves to remove Dalindyebo as AbaThembu king

In 2015 Dalindyebo was convicted of arson, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.

His son became acting king, a position he held even after his father's release from prison in December.

Dalindyebo is living at the Nkululekweni residence in Mthatha after serving four years of his 12-year sentence when President Cyril Ramaphosa granted him special remission parole as part of a larger category of offenders.

Dalindyebo last month disowned Azenathi and his claim to the throne, demanding a paternity test to establish if Azenathi was his son.