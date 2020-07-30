Cops probing Covid-19 scorn by ANC leaders
ANC leaders who flouted lockdown regulations by failing to observe social distancing at the home of Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni are in the firing line after police confirmed they are investigating the incident.
Police commissioner Khehla Sitole's spokesperson, Brig Vish Naidoo, confirmed last night that an investigation has been launched following public backlash and complaints that mourners who were at Mlangeni's home be arrested...
