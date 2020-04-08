EFF, DA call for Ndabeni-Abrahams's removal from office

The EFF and the DA have called for communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams to be removed from the cabinet for contravening the lockdown rules

The parties believe that the decision to place Ndabeni-Abrahams on two-months special leave is a slap on the wrist.

“Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must be removed from cabinet if the integrity of this national lockdown is to be maintained and the rule of law is to be taken seriously,” EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo in a statement.

“There is no logical explanation for her to b treated with kid gloves while the masses of our people are subjected to the full might of the law.”

Pambo also announced that the EFF would today be laying criminal charges against Ndabeni-Abrahams for breaching lockdown regulations as stipulated by government at the Douglasdale Police Station, Sandton.

DA’s Phumzile van Damme however believes that president Ramaphosa should be the one who lays charges against his minister.