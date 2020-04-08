ANC welcomes special leave for minister Ndabeni-Abrahams

“The African National Congress fully supports and welcomes the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to place minister of communications and digital technologies, comrade Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for breaching lockdown regulations,” the party said in a statement.

“The ANC calls on all its deployees and the rest of society to respect and abide by the letter and spirit of all lockdown regulations to effectively disrupt the chain of transmission occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic. The national effort to contain and slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus is based on united action and social solidarity.”

Ramaphosa announced earlier on Wednesday that he would place the minister on special leave for two months, one of them without pay. Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu would be acting as communications minister while Ndabeni-Abrahams was suspended.